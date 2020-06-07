The aroma of Tuesday’s menu, which included barbecue chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, salad and cauliflower casserole, filled the Quinn House as four to six men walked through the door to the kitchen.
The dinner bell rang shortly after 4 p.m. and the small group of men huddled in a circle to pray for their food.
No day at the Quinn House is exactly the same as people come and go looking for jobs or graduate from the 40-day recovery program, but every day they serve food to those in need in the community.
The Quinn House is located at 555 Hurricane Shoals Rd. NW in Lawrenceville. It is a Christian ministry for food distribution, clothing/home goods assistance and men’s addiction recovery. It’s been in the community for more than 30 years.
“Everything we do for people we do for free,” Director of Community Relations Patricia Smokes said. “We’re a licensed food bank. We gave over a million pounds of food last year for free. ... We provide food for the elderly, too. We do over 137 senior donations every month.”
“We’re a Christian organization and we feel that you’re supposed to clothe and feed the poor and anybody in need. Even if we weren’t Christian, it’s the right thing to do, just to help those around you.”
But in the last three months or so, as people have lost their jobs because of COVID-19 and the need has increased, the Quinn House’s food pantry has received many new visitors who are in need. The difference between now and before the pandemic is that it’s caused a food shortage with not enough donations coming in to meet the needs of the community.
Pete Kruck, head of the food ministry, said there’s been about a 40% increase in drive-ups by people who just need food. The Quinn House feeds 10 families three days a week — with 115 pounds worth of food, including a case of water, produce and canned goods.
“The people coming by are from every walk of life and age — married, single, elderly, homeless,” Kruck said. “There’s no majority. It’s a mix. There’s people who have lost their jobs who normally wouldn’t come to food banks, and we’ve gotten a lot more than before.”
Currently, the Quinn House is most in need of meat, condiments such as sugar and mayonnaise, paper supplies such as toilet paper and paper towels, canned foods, dairy products and kids’ foods such as raisins and juice boxes.
“People are calling in for food all the time, especially now with the kids being out of school,” Smokes said. “We’re having to go to the food bank and buy food now where normally we would get it mostly donated. We’ve always had to buy some, but now we have to buy it all the time so people don’t go hungry.”
Even after they’ve served the community with food boxes, the Quinn House serves about 40 meals Monday through Sunday to up to 16 men who reside at the Quinn House.
Kruck and Smokes know firsthand how the Quinn House impacts the lives of those in need, which goes far beyond providing meals or shelter.
“Oh that’s easy,” Kruck said when asked why he joined the organization as a staff member, “I came here as a 25-year-old alcoholic. At the end of the program it was my last week and I was getting ready to leave, but they asked me to stay on staff so I prayed about it for a whole day, tried to find every reason to go back to my old job. I had a really great job, but the Holy Spirit told me to stay here and I’ve been here for two years.”
Smokes said not everyone at the Quinn House were once drug addicts or alcoholics, “but we were in need.”
“We didn’t know what to do and we didn’t know who to turn to,” Smokes said. “… It was just about learning to have a relationship with him (God) that no matter when I leave here I’ll be OK because he’s the one protecting me.”
Fore more information, visit www.thequinnhouse.com. To view the Quinn House’s wish list, visit thequinnhouse.com/images/stories/needs.pdf.
