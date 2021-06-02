Otis P. Jones of Lawrenceville was recently reelected as secretary-treasurer of the Georgia Transmission Corp. Board of Directors.
In addition, Jones serves as chairman of the board for Jackson Electric Membership Corp.
In 2020, under Jones’ leadership, Georgia Transmission:
• Completed 85 capital projects, including the construction of more than 9.5 miles of transmission lines and seven substations;
• Adapted to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic — ensuring that we continued to deliver the reliable service our members expect and upon which millions of Georgians rely, all while also working to keep our associates safe;
• Completed the multi-year effort to connect member EMCs to our fiber optic network, allowing us to monitor and more securely operate our equipment remotely;
• Continued monitoring developments — and making investments — in cybersecurity tools, training and protocols; and
• Incurred no environmental violations and no lost-time incidents for the seventh consecutive year.
“Georgia Transmission remains committed to providing the best in reliable, cost-effective service that our members expect and millions of Georgians rely on,” Jones said. “The strong partnership between Georgia Transmission and Jackson EMC helps ensure that we continue to meet that commitment regardless of unforeseen challenges, like a global pandemic.”
The members of Georgia Transmission elected directors to three-year terms by a proxy voting process as part of their annual meeting in late March, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cooperative elected officers to one-year terms at its April board meeting. Also elected as officers were Charles R. Fendley chairman of the board, and Steve E. Rawl, Sr., vice chairman of the board.
Fendley is a Georgia Transmission member director and serves as Amicalola EMC’s chairman of the board. Rawl is a Georgia Transmission member director and is first vice president of Okefenoke Rural Electric Membership Corp.
Georgia Transmission Corp., a not-for-profit cooperative owned by 38 Electric Membership Corporations (EMCs), owns more than 3,500 miles of high-voltage transmission lines and more than 760 substations.
These facilities deliver power to Georgia’s EMCs — including Jackson EMC — providing electricity to more than 4.3 million Georgians. For more information, visit gatrans.com.
