Lawrenceville's new ordinance outlining fines for excessive false alarms went into effect on Wednesday.
The new ordinance mandates that alarm users must obtain a permit application for the alarm system from the city within five days of the alarm system's installation or transfer, and they must file the application within 10 business days of installation or transfer.
An escalating set of fines — there are separate sets of fines for residential and non-residential alarm owners — will then be levied for each false alarm that police respond to.
"The purpose of the False Alarm Ordinance is to encourage alarm owners and alarm companies to properly use and maintain operational effectiveness of monitored alarm systems in order to improve the reliability of alarm systems and reduce or eliminate false alarms. The City of Lawrenceville finds that excessive false alarms unduly burden the limited resources of the Lawrenceville Police Department."
The city is giving residential and non-residential alarm owners a one month grace period before the fines begin on Jan. 1. The city and its police department have entered into a contract with Central Square to run the program.
Residential alarm owners will receive warnings for the first and second false alarms. There will then be a $25 fine for the third false alarm and a $100 is levied for the fourth false alarm as well as each false alarm after it. Any false alarm that occurs at a residence will result in the alarm automatically registered at that address. Residents can register their alarms online at www.crywolfservices.com/lawrencevillega.
Non-residential alarm owners will receive a warning on the first alarm, but the fine is $50 for the second alarm, $200 for the third alarm and $400 for fourth false alarm as well as each subsequent false alarm. There will be an additional $100 fine for a false alarm involving an unregistered alarm.
City officials said alarm permits cannot be transferred and information from the permits will be kept confidential. Alarm owners who more than one alarm systems protecting two or more structures that are located at different address and or have different tenants. The city said it will not assess charges to obtain permits, but a flat fee will be assessed after 30 days.
Anyone who has questions about the alarm permits and the rules outlined in the new ordinance is directed to call 833-981-4005 or send an email to lawrencevillega@alarm-billing.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.