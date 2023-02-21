Lawrenceville staff is recognized for their contribution toward the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the fiscal year 2023 budget. Pictured, from left, are Councilwoman Victoria Jones; Councilman Austin Thompson; Chief Financial Officer Keith Lee; Mayor David Still; Budget Officer Shereese Durham; Community Relations Director & Chief Communications Officer Melissa Hardegree; Councilwoman Marlene Taylor-Crawford; and Councilman Glenn Martin.
The City of Lawrenceville's Finance Department is being recognized for accounting and financial reporting.
The Government Finance Officers Association recently gave the department two awards. One is the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the city's Fiscal Year 2023 budget and he other is the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the city's Fiscal Year 2021 budget.
“We are proud of our Finance Department and the Citizens Financial Review Committee for once again achieving these awards of excellence,” City Manager Chuck Warbington said. “They represent hard work and key components of financial best practices, and speak volumes about our knowledgeable and well-trained staff and for the accuracy and transparency of our budget process and documentation.”
The awards handed out by the GFOA to recognize governing bodies and their staff for meeting high principle for budgeting, accounting and financial reporting. The award, for example, recognizes governments for having budgets that serve as not only a financial plan, but also a policy document, an operations guide and a communications device. A budget has to be rated as "proficient" in hose four categories to win the award.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.