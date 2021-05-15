Drivers heading north from the Lawrenceville Square on North Clayton Street may have noticed something different this past week: a new roadway.
Lawrenceville recently opened the roadway for its long planned college corridor, which is officially called the Collins Hill Extension — at least on the Hurricane Shoals Road end of the corridor. City Manager Chuck Warbington said Lawrenceville didn't expect the road to open until June, but the contractor finished a few weeks early and went ahead and opened the road to traffic.
"We thought it would be in a couple of weeks," Warbington said. "We have a 'opening' event in mid-June. It's a great project."
Whereas the road has traditionally split just north of the Lawrenceville Depot, with North Clayton Street veering off to one side and Northdale Road veering off to the other side, it now continues straight to Hurricane Shoals Road. Access to the North Clayton and Northdale forks is now blocked off by the depot and are not expected to reopen.
As a result, there will effectively be two North Clayton Streets, at least for now. There is the North Clayton Street that goes through the square as well as the now-severed fork north of the depot.
There are two roundabouts in the road to access side streets that will provide drivers with access to Northdale and North Clayton fork.
Collins Hill's intersection with Hurricane Shoals Road was also moved to line up with new corridor.
The new roadway provides a direct route from Georgia Gwinnett College to the Lawrenceville Square — hence why it's called the college corridor.
Lawrenceville officials plan attract mixed-use development along the college corridor.
