Lawrenceville native Christian Prior was recently named 2020 Junior Sailor of the Year.
Prior, an Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class, received his certificate from Capt. Rafael C. Facundo, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, on Dec. 16, 2020.
Prior has been in the Navy for six years and nine months and at NSA Souda Bay for a year and nine months.
Prior is part of the Air Operations T-line division, provides equipment for aircrew and supports the launch and recovery of all aircraft that come through NSA Souda Bay.
“It is an honor, it feels good to be recognized,” he said. “It is a credit to all the things I have done while I’ve been here, a credit to my chain of command for pushing me and recognizing me. It feels good.”
NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia.
