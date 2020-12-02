Lawrenceville's Accent Creative Group has been honored for three campaigns it developed in the past year, including one that promoted the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments.
Accent Creative Group won three International Davey Awards, which honor the best creative work from the top small shops, firms and companies worldwide. ACG won a silver award for its “Join the Team for a Healthier Gwinnett” campaign developed for Gwinnett, Newton & Rockdale County Health Departments and won gold awards for the 2020 visitors guides of Visit Perry and Discover Dahlonega, in the Design & Print Collateral category.
“We are so incredibly proud to be able to share this news,” said Pam Ledbetter, ACG’s president and owner. “It’s one of the highlights of my job, to watch clients light up when I tell them they’ve just won an award! Over the years, we’ve received more than 30 of these types of recognitions for our clients, and the excitement never gets old. I just feel so blessed to have such an amazingly creative team. I’m in awe of their talent.”
With nearly 2,000 entries from across the U.S. and from around the world, the Davey Awards are judged and overseen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA) — "an invitation-only, member-based organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media." AIVA members come from many prominent media, advertising and marketing firms such as Spotify, Microsoft, Disney, Conde Nast, JP Morgan and others.
Faced with the continued rise in local COVID-19 cases, the Gwinnett, Newton & Rockdale County Health Departments sought help to rally the community in a truly unified effort, one which inspired a "team" metaphor, Ledbetter said.
The “Join the Team” campaign, created by ACG and in conjunction with Gwinnett County, Explore Gwinnett, the Gwinnett Chamber and all 16 cities, calls on residents to be “team players” in the fight for a healthier Gwinnett.
Gwinnettians pledge to do just three things: wash their hands, wear a mask and social distance. Local officials, professional athletes and others have filled the team roster, taking the pledge and making personal statements on camera. The campaign utilized social media, a dedicated campaign website, digital ads, billboards, infographics and videos to spread awareness on how to combat the spread of COVID-19.
“We have received so much support with this critical project,” said Chad Wasdin, communications director for the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments, “from the county, the cities, the citizens ... I am continually amazed by the reception our campaign has received from the community, and am warmed by everyone’s willingness to work together to end the fight against COVID-19. To then receive an award of this caliber is truly incredible, and an absolute honor.”
The campaigns for Perry and Dahlonega were about promoting those cities, and officials from both cities were pleased with the work done by ACG.
“We are absolutely ecstatic,” said Allison Hamsley, who is president of Visit Perry. “Our city has undergone massive transformation in recent years, and is truly a remarkable, fun place to be all year round, not just when the fair’s in town.
"We needed a brand and marketing materials that could help us show that to the world, and we are beyond pleased with the result. To have such a prestigious institution recognize our work is just the icing on the cake. Our goal was to reinvigorate our brand, and that’s just what we’ve accomplished.”
Said Sam McDuffie, Tourism Director of Discover Dahlonega: “We are beyond thrilled to have our efforts recognized with such a prestigious distinction. We’d like to thank the talented team at Accent for their hard work and creativity, our board for their support, our area photographers for helping capture Dahlonega so beautifully, and of course our local businesses — for there wouldn’t be a Dahlonega to discover without all of you.”
A digital version of the guides may be downloaded or viewed online at visitperry.com/request-guide and dahlonega.org/plan/visitors-guide. Interested persons may also request to receive printed copies by mail. The “Join the Team” campaign can be found on the website jointeamgwinnett.com and via @jointeamgwinnett on Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.