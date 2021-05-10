The Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce’s digital annual report, designed by Lawrenceville's Accent Creative Group, was recently awarded with a national communications excellence award by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.
The annual awards program is designed to highlight excellence in communications and marketing among chambers of commerce and similar organizations. A panel of judges from across the nation judged 173 entries for this year's competition, which is now in its 36th year.
"We could not be more proud of the work our creative design team has done with the Forsyth Chamber over the years," said Pam Ledbetter, president of Accent Creative Group. "The marketing team at the chamber is the best of the best! They are creative, fun and make our job so easy. We are honored and excited to have been a part of this special recognition.”
The Forsyth Chamber contracted with ACG to produce the report in conjunction with its annual celebration, which was held virtually last year. Accent Creative has worked with and been members of the Forsyth Chamber since 2016.
Ledbetter said that in years past ACG worked closely with the chamber to plan and develop their annual event, including theme development and event planning services. She said the challenges brought on by 2020 led the team to pivot and revamp the event into a virtual celebration.
ACG produced the digital graphics and developed the website to host the annual event and designed the award-winning annual report, which provides the organization's stakeholders with details on new initiatives, work accomplished and financial updates.
The Forsyth Chamber project has led to a new service offering for ACG and has resulted in additional virtual events— including the Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) regional science fair, a virtual hybrid senior leadership conference for GCPS and more, Ledbetter said.
Accent Creative Group is a metro Atlanta-based marketing and design firm specializing in creating award-winning work for industry leaders in the fields of government, hospitality and tourism, nonprofit, chamber, medical and more.
To learn more about ACG, go to accentcreativegroup.com. To view the award-winning Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce annual report, visit flipsnack.com/accentcreativegroup/foco-2020-annualreport-digital.html.
