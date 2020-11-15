The Lawrenceville Women’s Club and the LONA Foundation are going to have an art celebration — virtually — this week.
The club and the foundation are teaming up to host their second annual Nancy Gullickson Fine Arts Competition, which recognizes top student artists in the county’s schools. The competition’s winners will be recognized at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 during a Zoom gathering.
The competition is designed to encourage students to pursue artistic endeavors.
“This competition recognizes the dedication of Nancy Gullickson to promoting the arts in Gwinnett County,” Lawrenceville Women’s Club officials said in an announcement about the competition. “Gullickson received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Mississippi University for Women and later joined the Lawrenceville Woman’s Club, where she founded the Gwinnett Center for the Arts and served as the Executive Director for ten years.”
There are three categories in the competition, including Creative Writing, Photography and Visual Arts. Awards for first, second and third places in each category will be announced during the Zoom event. All entrants will receive a certificate, but the first, second and third place finishers in each category will receive a cash prize as well.
The judges include Lisa McNeill and Jocelyn Wason for creative writing entries; Halthea Hill-Laty for photography entries and Bridgit Taylor for visual arts entries.
Anyone who would like to view the awards ceremony on Nov. 17 can watch it at https://gcpsk12-org.zoom.us/j/99467544509. The meeting ID is 994 6754 4509.
