Gwinnett County police said a fatal accident that resulted in the death of an elderly woman led to a temporary closure of Pleasant Hill Road on Friday.
Cpl. Collin Flynn said the accident happened at the intersection of Pleasant Hill and Arc Way. Lawrenceville resident Valerie Dunham, 73, was killed after the Honda Fit she was driving was hit by another vehicle.
Flynn said Dunham was turning onto Arc Way Westbound when it crossed into the path of a Toyota Camry, which hit her vehicle.
"Investigators are asking witnesses to the crash to contact the police department with any information that they may have," Flynn said. "The accident closed portions of Pleasant Hill Road for over an hour while investigators processed the scene."
Anyone who has information about the accident is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters should reference case No. 20-086196.
