A lead teacher at a Lawrenceville-based family child care learning home is one of three recipients of the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning’s (DECAL) Early Childhood Educator of the Year award for 2022-23.
According to a Dec. 16 release from DECAL, the state agency responsible for meeting the child care and early education needs of Georgia children and their families, Elianne Aguilera, from Eli’s Academy in Lawrenceville, was named the state’s winning toddler educator of the year.
It was also announced that the winning infant educator was Mary Barber with Kid’s Express Learning Center in Hawkinsville and the winning preschool educator is Tierra Faulcon with Faulcon Prep Academy in Smyrna.
Aguilera, Barner and Faulcon will receive $3,000 for their personal use, $2,000 for a classroom makeover and up to $2,500 for their school to cover travel expenses and stipends for substitute teachers as they fulfill their duties at Georgia’s Early Childhood Educators of the Year. All three teachers will serve as ambassadors for the state’s early childhood educators by modeling effective classroom practices and making public speaking appearances.
Candidates for the awards must have been employed as a lead teacher in the age group for which they were nominated at a licensed 2- or 3-star Quality Rated child care provider in good standing with DECAL, and candidates must also have a minimum of three years as a lead teacher with plans to remain a lead teacher throughout the 2022-23 school year. Winners were selected from six semifinalists, who were the subject of classroom observation and a panel interview.
“The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning could not fulfill our mission and vision without the partnership of committed, competent and caring early childhood educators,” said DECAL commissioner Amy M. Jacobs in a news release. “The dedicated professionals caring for Georgia’s infants, toddlers and preschool age children in out-of-home child care is not just babysitting – they are imparting skills that children will need to become successful in school and in life. DECAL is honored to recognize and celebrate teachers who are helping to prepare Georgia’s children for the future.”
“It’s exciting and important to continue recognizing Georgia’s Early Childhood Educators of the Year,” added Laura Wagner, executive director for the Georgia Foundation for Early Care and Learning. “The experiences children have in their classrooms help enhance their brain development and their capacity to learn and get along with others. We can’t say enough about the role these earliest teachers play in the life of a child, placing them on a successful path to lifelong learning.”
