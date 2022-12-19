A lead teacher at a Lawrenceville-based family child care learning home is one of three recipients of the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning’s (DECAL) Early Childhood Educator of the Year award for 2022-23.

According to a Dec. 16 release from DECAL, the state agency responsible for meeting the child care and early education needs of Georgia children and their families, Elianne Aguilera, from Eli’s Academy in Lawrenceville, was named the state’s winning toddler educator of the year.