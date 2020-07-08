A 72-year-old Lawrenceville woman was ejected from the passenger seat of a vehicle making its way back home through South Carolina on July 4 and died from her injuries.
Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, said the incident took place at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Interstate 85 southbound, just 10 miles south of Anderson.
The woman, Young Lee, and the driver were traveling in a Cadillac Escalade when the the vehicle suddenly veered to the left side of the road and onto the median.
Bolt said the vehicle briefly made its way back onto the roadway and began to overturn several times. The vehicle then struck the cable barrier along the median and caught fire.
Lee, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, was ejected from the vehicle. The driver was airlifted to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, which was not able to provide an update on the driver's injuries.
