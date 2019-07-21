A Lawrenceville woman died after driving a water scooter at high speed into the shoreline at Lake Lanier on Saturday, the state's Department of Natural Resources said. That brings this year's death toll at Lake Lanier to 12.
Kaylynn Ticas, 20, from Lawrenceville, was taken to a nearby medical center, where she died from her injuries, GDNR spokesman Mark McKinnon said.
This year's death toll already surpasses the 11 deaths in 2018 on Lake Lanier, "one of America's favorite lakes," according to the US Army Corps of Engineers, with more than 11.8 million visitors a year.
Earlier this month, a 9-year-old boy and his father died after being pulled from the lake. The father went into the water after noticing that his son hadn't resurfaced. Lifeguards found both after the father also failed to reemerge from the water. Both were hospitalized in critical condition, and died about a week later.
The Department of Natural Resources is investigating the three deaths.