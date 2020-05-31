Lawrenceville officials are expected to implement a 9 p.m. curfew for the city on Monday after two days of protests in or near Gwinnett County's government seat in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, according to City Manager Chuck Warbington.
"Probably (Monday) due to a planned protest at 5 at city hall," Warbington said when asked on Sunday night if a curfew would be put in place this week.
The move comes after two protests were held in the city on Sunday afternoon and evening. Lawrenceville police said the second of those protests resulted in the arrests of five people.
The first protest involved about 30 people at City Hall starting at 3 p.m., and that protest was peaceful, Warbington said. Later, a second group of about 70 people marched from the Lawrenceville Lawn to the Lawrenceville Police Department headquarters and then back to downtown Lawrenceville.
The second protest lasted until about 10:30 p.m., according to Lawrenceville Police Lt. Jake Parker.
"Members of that group taunted officers and blocked the roadway. That led to 5 arrests," Parker said.
Warbington said, "The second group had no intention of protesting peacefully. No damage or injuries (however) ... A calm end to an anxious night."
Warbington said Lawrenceville police were backed up by Gwinnett County police as well as law enforcement from Gwinnett's other cities that have their own police departments. Gwinnett sheriff's deputies could also be seen downtown.
The protests came a day after a protest took place at Sugarloaf Mill in unincorporated Lawrenceville. That protest on Saturday resulted in four arrests. Protesters had also gathered on the Lawrenceville Square Saturday night but dispersed without incident, according to Warbington.
Lawrenceville officials had anticipated protests on Sunday and Mayor David Still issued a warning just after noon that said, while the city supported the right to protest, violence would not be tolerated.
It is not clear at this time if the anticipated protest on Monday will stay at Lawrenceville City Hall, or if it will move to the Lawrenceville Square or the nearby Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, which is both the county's courthouse and the center of county government.
