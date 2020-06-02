There will not be a curfew in Lawrenceville tonight, city officials have announced on social media.
The decision to not extend a curfew in the city came the morning after a peaceful protest at Lawrenceville City Hall. Officials had closed City Hall early and implemented a curfew on Monday after two days of protests in or near the county seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.