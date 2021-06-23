DSC_0263.JPG

A car drives on the newly opened college corridor roadway in Lawrenceville. The new route serves as a direct connection between downtown Lawrenceville and Georgia Gwinnett College’s campus.

 Staff Photo: Curt Yeomans

Lawrenceville will close its "College Corridor" road north of the city's downtown district on Thursday just so they can open it — officially.

The city is set to host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the corridor, which is also known as the Collins Hill Extension, at 10 a.m. Thursday. That will require the road, which begins just north of the Lawrenceville train depot and heads north to Hurricane Shoals Road, to be closed to vehicle traffic from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to accommodate the proceedings.

The corridor, which provides a new direct route between Georgia Gwinnett College's campus and downtown Lawrenceville, quietly opened to traffic in mid-May. It replaces two roadways, including Northdale Road and a northern branch of North Clayton Street. 

The corridor changes names to become the main branch of North Clayton Street at the Lawrenceville Train Depot and continues south to the Lawrenceville Square.

