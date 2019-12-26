Although Elvis Presley had a major hit — and created a holiday mainstay — with the song “Blue Christmas,” when there’s veterans and celebrating involved, would it be more appropriate to call it a “Red, White and Blue Christmas”?
The Lawrenceville VFW Post 5255 and its Ladies Auxiliary hosted a holiday party on Dec. 15 to give veterans and their families an opportunity to enjoy Christmas.
As part of the celebration, the families were provided with a meal and Santa Claus handed out presents to kids under 10 with some assistance from the auxiliary members.
“This is an annual event with toys provided by members of the community, Toys for Tots and both auxiliary and post members,” auxiliary President Leah Loper said. “The Bingo Hall is decorated, toys are wrapped and sorted by volunteers to ensure that Santa’s visit with each child is a success.”