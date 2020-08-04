Lawrenceville residents will soon notice something different about one block on the Lawrenceville Square: sidewalk dining in front two of the square’s popular restaurants.
The city recently completed construction of a new bricked in area in front of Local Republic and McCray’s Tavern on Perry Street. While it currently looks like just another sidewalk area, it will soon have tables and diners enjoying meals, starting around the middle of this month.
“Folks are more interested right now, and feel it’s more safe, to be outside instead of in a restaurant and what just listening to the citizens and the businesses, we need to have more outdoor space, dining and all of that, in the city so that’s a part of what we’re looking at,” City Manager Chuck Warbington said.
The sidewalk dining on Perry Street is a test for Lawrenceville to see if, for starters, diners want to eat in front of their favorite downtown restaurants with views of the Gwinnett County Historic Courthouse, and secondly, if additional restaurants want to give sidewalk dining a try.
“If other owners want to try it, we will look at it on a case-by-case basis,” Warbington said.
The new dining area took the space of five parking spaces in front of McCray’s and Local Republic.
Local Republic co-owner Ben Bailey said his restaurant suggested the idea to city officials, and he served as the project manager.
“Local Republic was built with very limited outdoor seating and unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we’ve lost 50% of our seating with the current guidelines in place,” Bailey said. “We are locked in the middle of the Square without any outside dining — something that is heavily desired by our guests.
“We saw this project as a lifeline and without finding new ways to create revenue, we just won’t survive. The city asked that we partner with (McCray’s Tavern’s) Scott McCray, which he gladly excepted, and the two of us funded this project with SBA Economic Impact Disaster funds.”
Warbington said that idea wasn’t totally new to city leaders, though, when it was brought to them by the restaurants.
“It was something we were already discussing because of the amount of people coming into our downtown area, and having more pedestrian space is certainly a goal that the city is looking at,” he said.
There was a test a few weeks ago of the new dining area with a few tables set out in front of Local Republic.
Bailey praised city leaders for supporting the project, which he said will offer a considerable increase in the number of patrons who can be served.
“Combined we will be able to seat an additional 80 guests outside with umbrellas,” Bailey said. “We are very excited to kick off the new outdoor bar that we built to support the patio which features a walk-up counter to grab drinks to-go while you walk around Lawrenceville.”
Warbington said it will also offer McCray’s patrons an additional outdoor option. The restaurant currently offers rooftop dining, but it can be standing room only with a wait time.
The city manager also said the location of Local Republic and McCray’s Tavern offers an advantage for the outdoor dining too.
It’s cooler in the later afternoon, even during the summer.
“The neat thing about that space at Local and McCray’s is that around 4 or 5 o’clock, it’s in the shade,” Warbington said. “Even during the dead summer, it’s not going to be hugely uncomfortable to sit out there because the building blocks the sun.”
Sidewalk dining is not the only change that will be coming to that block on the square. Warbington said the city acquired the long vacant former Doug’s Work Boots shop space between Fleet Feet Sports and a former antiques shop about three weeks ago.
The plan is to demolish the former Doug’s Work Boots space and create an alley that visitors to the square can use to get from a parking lot behind the building to Perry Street and the square.
It might sound like the city is destroying a piece of history, but Warbington said that project is actually taking a page from city history.
“Back 75 years ago, that was an alleyway and I guess at some point, it was sold for some space so we’re just bring it back to its original intention,” he said. “That’s going to really open up the parking lot into the downtown area as well, again just adding pedestrian space.”
