Light Lawrenceville Blue.jpg

Lawrenceville officials are encouraging residents and business owners to turn on blue lights outside their homes and businesses nightly from Sunday until May 16 to show support for people working on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Photo: City of Lawrenceville/Facebook

Lawrenceville is inviting residents and business owners to turn the city blue each night, starting this weekend, in honor of people working on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual Light Lawrenceville Blue effort will begin Sunday night, and continue nightly through National Police Week, which is May 10-16. Residents and business owners are asked to install blue light bulbs outside their homes or businesses and turn them on nightly during the effort to show support for health care workers and first responders.

Anyone interested in participating in effort who does not have a blue light can purchase an LED one at the drive thru at Renasant Bank, which is located at 141 Hurricane Shoals Drive in Lwrenceville.

Sales of the lightbulbs, which will cost $10, will begin Saturday, and proceeds will benefit the Police Benevolent Fund.

Recommended for you

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.