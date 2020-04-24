Lawrenceville is inviting residents and business owners to turn the city blue each night, starting this weekend, in honor of people working on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual Light Lawrenceville Blue effort will begin Sunday night, and continue nightly through National Police Week, which is May 10-16. Residents and business owners are asked to install blue light bulbs outside their homes or businesses and turn them on nightly during the effort to show support for health care workers and first responders.
Anyone interested in participating in effort who does not have a blue light can purchase an LED one at the drive thru at Renasant Bank, which is located at 141 Hurricane Shoals Drive in Lwrenceville.
Sales of the lightbulbs, which will cost $10, will begin Saturday, and proceeds will benefit the Police Benevolent Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.