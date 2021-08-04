Lawrenceville officials recently approved sidewalk and other safety improvements on Paper Mill Road, beginning where existing sidewalks end at the intersection of Paper Mill and Springlake roads, and ending at Paper Mill and McCart roads.
Lawrenceville officials are preparing to spend $2.3 million to install sidewalks and make other improvements on Paper Mill Road.
The City Council awarded the improvement project to Archimetric Design & Construction, Inc. late last month with plans calling for construction to begin next month. The 1.01-mile project is expected to be finished in late 2022.
It will stretch from the intersection of Paper Mill and Springlake roads, where existing sidewalks end, to the intersection of Paper Mill and McCart roads.
“This project has been long requested by members of the community,” Mayor David Still said. “The members of the City Council and I are pleased to see it move forward for the benefit of all who live and work in that community.”
The project includes curb and gutter, drainage, sidewalk, road safety improvements and striping. The city said the project is intended to improve safety on that stretch of Paper Mill Road and thereby enhance the neighborhoods located along that roadway.
The project is funded with special purpose local option sales tax money.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
