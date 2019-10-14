Police said a a 17-year-old girl from Lawrenceville was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Sunday that occurred on Oakland Road near Herrington Road.
Asaviya Hazley of Lawrenceville died in the back seat of a Nissan Maxima whose driver lost control at a curve in the road and struck a tree.
Hazley was a Dacula High School senior. Dacula Principal Bryan Long issued an email to all Dacula High School parents and guardians on Monday notifying them of Hazley's death.
Students were not at school today for the Columbus Day holiday.
"All of us at Dacula High School are deeply saddened by this news and want to be sure our parents are aware of this situation as many of our students may hear about this accident and the death of their classmate and friend today while they are not in school," Long's letter said. "The loss of such a young, promising life is sure to raise many emotions and our students may need support during this time."
Long said staff were notified of Hazley's death Monday morning and a crisis team of additional councilors would be on-hand Tuesday to meet with struggling students.
A police investigation determined the car rotated and faced backward, skidded into oncoming traffic, rolled and crashed into a tree. It rolled into a road-side creek where it struck the tree on the passenger side near to where Hazley was seated. Investigators pronounced her dead at the scene.
Police said other three occupants, ranging from 15 to 20 years old, were all transported to a local hospital with varying injuries. The 20-year-old driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was transported to Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
The front-seat passenger sustained "serious injuries" but was considered stable and was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. The rear passenger behind the driver sustained severe injuries and was in critical condition when transported to Northside Gwinnett.
Investigators said it appeared none of the occupants were wearing seat belts. Police said the vehicle was traveling "too fast for conditions" west on Oakland Road approaching Herrington Road at about 2:15 p.m when the accident occurred.