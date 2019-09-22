Lawrenceville resident Kani McLean, 15, earned the highest award the Boy Scouts of America offers to scouts, the Eagle Scout Award.
McLean received the award after earning 41 merit badges.
He set up his Eagle Scout Service Project at the Gwinnett County Veterans Memorial Museum. His $1,700 project, titled “Installation of An Interactive Touchscreen Display Honoring Local Veterans,” was designed to attract, engage and connect visitors by allowing them to view video interviews of the service memories of veterans.
McLean spent 432 hours perfecting the project. The interactive display is a device visitors of the Veterans Memorial Museum can use to learn more about the sacrifices of veterans. David Berndt, Museum Director, said that eight veterans were interviewed.
A member of Troop 251, chartered to Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Norcross, McLean is one of approximately 7% of all Boy Scouts who achieve this rank. Troop 251 now has 16 Scouts who have achieved the rank of Eagle from February 2006 to present.
In July, Kani travelled to West Virginia to join 41,000 scouts from more than 150 countries at the 24th World Scout Jamboree and started the 2019 new school year at Collins Hill High School as an Eagle Scout.
McLean is the son of Dr. Nicholas and Kathryn McLean. A leader in both scouting and the community, McLean served as Patrol leader in his troop. In his community, he attends Gwinnett County Parks clean-up troop outings at Rock Springs and Pinckneyville Parks.
He is a sophomore at Collins Hill High School and an officer in the Air Force JROTC. He was awarded the Collins Hill H.S. AFJROTC Outstanding Cadet award and the Tuskegee Airmen Certificate of Achievement.
Since 1910, BSA has sought to be one of the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and leadership training. The Atlanta Area Council covers 13 metro-Atlanta Counties.