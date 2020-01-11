A Lawrenceville man who has been accused of starting a fire at a home on Castle Royale Drive in unincorporated Lawrenceville, among other crimes, on Jan. 1 has been arrested, according to Gwinnett fire officials.
Fire officials said investigators filed burglary, first degree arson and possession of tools for the commission of a crime against Austin Childers, 18. He was arrested Wednesday on unrelated charges by Gwinnett police.
“Childers was initially labeled as a possible witness in the case, but was later identified as a suspect based on information obtained during the investigation,” Lt. Justin Wilson said in a statement. “Fire investigators were able to match the description given by a responding fire crew and a second witness, of an individual on a skateboard, to Ring doorbell video related to other crimes that occurred in the same area that night.”
Childers admitted to the burglary and arson during an interview with police and fire investigators. The fire department did not elaborate on how Childers is believed to have started the fire.
Wilson said police have charged Childers with several other crimes, including
DUI, speeding, improper lane change, open container, fleeing, theft by receiving stolen property, burglary, possession of tools, theft by taking, and criminal damage in the second degree.
Additional charges are expected to be filed by police detectives against Childers, Wilson said.
