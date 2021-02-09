Drivers passing through downtown Lawrenceville may have noticed something a little different as this week began: a former city vehicle fueling station located on a triangle shaped property by City Hall has started to disappear.
The awning where the station’s fuel pumps once stood came down over the weekend, reduced to a pile of twisted steel. Tanks at the site are expected to be removed at some point this week as well, and eventually, two buildings on the property will also be demolished.
The tear down is laying the groundwork for a gateway plaza and green space that will built on the property this spring and through the remainder of the year to welcome visitors traveling north on Grayson Highway into the downtown Lawrenceville area.
“In the grand scheme of things, it’s a small project but ultimately it’s very important for the location,” Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington said. “(The property) kind of sets the tone as you head into downtown.”
The plaza and green space will end up tying into Lawrenceville’s bicentennial, which will be celebrated on Dec. 15, and end up serving as a sort of birthday gift for residents in a way.
Warbington said bicentennial plaques will be installed in the plaza, and one possible plan is to officially open it on the city’s actual 200th birthday at the end of the year.
“We hope it could be (a birthday present for the city),” he said. “That’s a great way to look at it.”
The rough illustration of what the finished plaza could look like shows crape myrtle, yoshino cherry, nuttal oak, saucer magnolia and little gem magnolia trees planted, along with “seasonal color” plants, at the site. There will be some small grassy areas as well.
The goal is to have the demolition of structures completed, and removal of concrete and asphalt finished soon so the greenery planted by sometime in April before the heat of summer sets in.
“(The trees and plants) are really just to soften up the urban area, like a pocket park, but obviously it won’t be an active park,” Warbington said.
There would also be a one-one way sign facing traffic heading north on Grayson Highway as it splits into Clayton and Perry Streets. A small round plaza will face City Hall. The plaza will have brick pavers, a granite rubble wall, a raised granite wall and a granite header curb.
Warbington said plaques will be placed in the plaza area.
“(The look of the plaques) hasn’t really been thought through or designed yet,” the city manager said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.