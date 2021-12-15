As part of the annual Limeades for Learning Fall Voting Campaign, Sonic Drive-In, in partnership with education nonprofit DonorsChoose, donated $1 million to public school teacher projects that received the most votes from fans across the country.
In Lawrenceville, three teachers at Bethesda Elementary School were selected to receive a total donation of $3,403.82 for classroom supplies.
Catrina Bond, Lineica Maupins and Veronica Rodriguez each earned donations through the contest.
“Sonic has been a longtime supporter of education. For more than a decade, we have been committed to helping teachers gain access to essential learning materials,” said Lori Abou Habib, chief marketing officer of Sonic Drive-In. “Through this year’s Limeades for Learning Fall Voting campaign, we’ve made a meaningful impact for 846 teachers, all thanks to our fans, who voted for innovative projects in their community to strengthen learning environments.”
“Through their Fall Voting Campaign, SONIC Drive-In has provided essential supplies that will help hundreds of students flourish and empower their teachers during this unpredictable school year,” said Charles Best, CEO and founder of DonorsChoose. “We’re celebrating SONIC’s milestone of donating $20 million over the past 13 years through DonorsChoose. Because of their ongoing partnership, classroom visions have come true for teachers in every state in our nation.”
To view the full list of public school teacher projects funded through Limeades for Learning, visit LimeadesforLearning.com.
