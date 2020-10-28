The Lawrenceville City Council has approved several upgrades to its new performing arts center to make sure it is healthier and safer for patrons in a post-COVID-19 world.
The $35 million, 56,000-square-foot center is currently under construction on the Lawrenceville Square and will serve as an expanded home for the Aurora Theatre. The upgrades approved by the City Council deal with air quality improvements, the ability to use hands-free devices and ensuring hand sanitizing is available and that a safe physical environment exists.
“I am very grateful to our City Council for approving these expenditures to create a healthy and safe environment for our citizens to enjoy the theatre and all the many ways the expanded Performing Arts Center will bring art to the community in the future,” City Manager Chuck Warbington said. “We have explored every avenue to provide state-of-the art air purification and safety features for this facility and are thoroughly satisfied with this plan.”
Among the new features that the City Council has approved for the center are bipolar ionization units and an enhanced air filtering system that has been shown in tests to reduce viral rates for SARS-CoV-2, Norovirus, Coronavirus, Legionella, MRSA, E. Coli and other viruses in the air stream by 90% within an hour.
The city will also install ultraviolet germicidal irradiation lights in the HVAC system, motion sensor activated equipment, hands-free entry doors, hands free plumbing fixtures, hands-free toilet accessories, plexiglass separation barriers at ticketing and concessions areas and additional hand sanitizer stations.
Lawrenceville is also buying additional headsets, wireless microphones and earpieces so they won't have to be shared by staff, performers and volunteers during events at the center. Additional sanitization dispensing equipment is being purchased as well to help with sterilizing the facility after an event or performance.
The city plans to take similar steps to retrofit the existing Bobby Sikes Performing Arts Center.
“We are extremely grateful to have such a committed partner as the City of Lawrenceville. Creating community means understanding the needs of our community in an ever-changing world. COVID-19 has changed our perception of safety and these additions to the project will create a safer environment for our visitors to enjoy vibrant arts experiences,” Aurora Theatre Producing Artistic Director Anthony Rodriguez said.
“Aurora Theatre has been working collaboratively with the City of Lawrenceville - together making sure events happen at the Lawrenceville Performing Arts Center as quickly as possible while never compromising the wellbeing of our artists, patrons or staff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.