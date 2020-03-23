Lawrenceville and Stone Mountain are two of 23 spots around Georgia where state officials will conduct remote testing for the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday. But not everyone in those areas will be able to get tested at these sites.
The testing priority at these sights will be given to certain groups, such as the elderly or health care providers. Kemp announced the remote testing locations during a 5 p.m. press briefing.
"To be tested at one of these locations, you must have a referral from a medical provider," Kemp said. "Tests are limited to elderly Georgians, members of the law enforcement community, first responders, long-term care facility residents and staff as well as health care workers. We must protect those who are protecting us and that is why we have these testing sites in strategic locations around the state."
Kemp did not say where in Lawrenceville or Stone Mountain the remote testing will be conducted.
The groups that the governor said will able to get tested at the sites are population groups that state officials have previously said would be their priority for COVID-19 testing.
The other testing sites around the state will be located in Cartersville, Rome, Dalton, Woodstock, Gainesville, Marietta, Atlanta, Morrow, Newnan, Dublin, Warner Robbins, Augusta, Columbus, Valdosta, Tifton, Albany, Douglas, Statesboro, Brunswick, Savannah and Athens.
