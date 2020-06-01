Scenes from Lawrenceville protest Sunday night, May 31, 2020

Protesters on the corner of E Crogan and N Clayton, in front of Renasant Bank in Lawrenceville Sunday night. 

Following two days of protests in or near Gwinnett County's government seat in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Lawrenceville Mayor David Still and the city council will implement a 9 p.m. curfew beginning tonight.

Officials said the curfew will be strictly enforced and will be evaluated for extension into Tuesday and Wednesday. Information was being circulated on social media Monday morning promoting a 5 p.m. protest at Lawrenceville City Hall. 

In addition, City Hall will close to the public at 3 p.m. today. All public meetings currently on the city calendar are cancelled and will be rescheduled for the week of June 8–12.

“The safety of our citizens and employees is our top priority,” Still said. “The city of Lawrenceville supports peaceful and respectful protests, and our police department will continue to ensure the safety of the protesters, the public and prevent property damage in our city.”

On Sunday, multiple protests were held within the Lawrenceville city limits. Lawrenceville police said five people were arrested in the protest that occurred Sunday evening. On Saturday, a protest was held at Sugarloaf Mills before moving to the Lawrenceville Square.

No property damage or injuries were reported in downtown Lawrenceville, although two police cars were damaged at Sugarloaf Mills. The Lawrenceville police along with multiple jurisdictions from around the county were present and maintained order.

In addition to the protest being promoted to take place at Lawrenceville City Hall, Sugar Hill City Councilman Brandon Hembree announced on Facebook that officials in that northwest Gwinnett city are expecting a protest to be held at 5 p.m. at Sugar Hill City Hall. Hembree said he and fellow Councilman Taylor Anderson intend to "join our community at City Hall."

Citizens are encouraged to follow Lawrenceville’s Facebook Page and Twitter Page for updated information on the situation in the county seat, in addition to lawrencevillega.org.

