By the end of this week, Lawrenceville’s residents and visitors will have a new place to park their cars in the city’s downtown area as the town reaches a big milestone in one of its major construction projects.
The parking deck that will connected to the planned The Lawrence Hilton Tapestry hotel at the corner of Jackson and East Crogan Streets is expected to open this week, although City Manager Chuck Warbington said an exact opening date will depend on when the final “punch list” — the check list city officials use to make sure a project is ready to open to the public — can be completed.
It’s a key step for Lawrenceville, however, because it is the first phase of The Lawrence’s construction, and construction can now pivot to building the hotel itself.
“It should be open to the public sometime this week,” Warbington said. “We’ve got to do a final punch list this week and that’s basically it. The areas that are not going to have the eventual hotel, they’re going to go ahead and finish with landscaping, and that should happen this week, finishing the sidewalk and the connections there.
“So, I think by the end of this week, you’re going to see the parking deck will be complete.”
The parking deck is one of the projects where Lawrenceville officials were able to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic putting some other construction projects on hold earlier this year. The contractor working on the deck was able to put additional crews to work on this project over the summer and, as a result, the deck is opening a couple of months earlier than planned.
Entrances open early on will be on Chestnut and Luckie Streets.
“We may work on some additional signage temporarily, just to let folks know it’s open, because it will still look like a construction site for awhile,” Warbington said. “We’ve got to think through what that looks like once we take ownership of the facility.”
It won’t have all of the approximately 380 parking spaces that it will eventually have available right away, however. Warbington said the only the bottom two levels of the three story deck will be available right now because of the construction on the hotel.
The top deck, which can be accessed from East Crogan Street, will open once the hotel opens in 2022.
“Right away, it will be 260 (spaces available),” he said.
The parking deck is not the only downtown construction project wrapping up in Lawrenceville this month.
Work on the permanent stage located at the Lawrenceville Lawn is also about to wrap up. Warbington said the stage should be ready to open in less than two weeks.
“The lawn will be done right before Christmas,” Warbington said. “We’re expecting it to be around Dec. 20, so it will be about two more weeks.”
A Dec. 20 opening is just days before the stage is set to host its first event.
“I think first Baptist church and First United Methodist will be doing a (joint) Christmas Eve service there, so that will be the first event that will happen there, but it will definitely be open before then,” Warbington said.
The new facility will feature a main stage facing the Lawrenceville Lawn, as well as a smaller stage facing the SouthLawn mixed-use development.
There are just a few items left to finish before the stage will be ready to open to the public — the main one being the parking area behind the stage.
“They should be paving the parking lot this week, weather pending, and we’ll do a final punch list in a week or so,” Warbington said.
