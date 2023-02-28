Lawrenceville officials are asking residents to weigh in on the city’s future, including land use and transportation planning.
The city has launched the Lawrenceville 2045 effort to solicit public input for two plans officials are working on. One of those is the city’s Comprehensive Plan and the other is its Transportation Master Plan.
“These plans will be roadmaps for how to improve our quality of life and make Lawrenceville a better place to live, work, and play,” city officials said. “The success of the plans relies on public input to ensure the city makes the most informed decisions regarding transportation, land use, and housing.”
Anyone who is interested in offering public input for the plan is asked to visit https://planningatpond.com/lawrenceville_plans/home/. They can use a map tool where they can mark areas of the city that they want to see preserved and areas they want to see changed. They can also use he map to mark areas that they feel are best used as a downtown node; a natural outdoors area, such as a park; a rural area; an urban core area; a suburban area; and a town center area.
Residents can also mark areas where they feel issues or concerns, such as traffic congestion issues, bicycle and pedestrian issues, development and environmental concerns, as well as other issues. The map offers residents a place to mark areas that they see as opportunities for transportation improvements, parks and open spaces, and bicycle and pedestrian opportunities. Residents can also mark areas where they see opportunities for new uses.
The Lawrenceville 2045 website also has a survey that residents can participate in.
