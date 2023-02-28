Lawrenceville City Hall (copy) (copy) (copy)

Lawrenceville officials are seeking public input for the city's Comprehensive Plan and Transportation Master Plan.

Lawrenceville officials are asking residents to weigh in on the city’s future, including land use and transportation planning.

The city has launched the Lawrenceville 2045 effort to solicit public input for two plans officials are working on. One of those is the city’s Comprehensive Plan and the other is its Transportation Master Plan.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

