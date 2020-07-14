Lawrenceville officials announced Tuesday that they will begin enforcing the city's public assembly guidelines again, ending a period where protesters were allowed to demonstrate in the county seat without first getting approval to do so.
Downtown Lawrenceville has been the scene of several protests and demonstrations over the last month in response to the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and others. It was also the stage for a protest rally against a Confederate memorial on the Lawrenceville Square this past weekend.
The city had allowed those protests to take place without making organizers go through the processes established by Lawrenceville's parades and assemblies ordinance. That ended this week.
"As we begin to move forward, learn and grow as a community, we must do so in an organized manner," city officials announced Tuesday afternoon. "During the past few weeks, the City of Lawrenceville has worked to accommodate those wanting to express their emotions through impromptu marches and gatherings in the City.
"In order to protect the safety of participants, visitors and citizens, it is time for us to return to our normal operations regarding public gatherings. Therefore, from this day forward, demonstrations and/or any organized public events must go through the standard approval process as set forth by City ordinance."
The move by the city to begin enforcing its public assemblies ordinance means demonstrators could be going head to head with Lawrenceville police if those demonstrations are not approved by city officials. In addition to enforcing the ordinance, police will also enforce state laws prohibiting pedestrians from standing in roadways and illegally stopping in roadways.
The assertion made by city officials to explain the change is that going through the event approval process allows officials to prepare and allocate resources.
At the same time, however, it's a sharp contrast to how the city handle the protests that have taken place in the city between late May and earlier this month.
"The unprecedented events that have occurred over the past few months have been challenging to citizens of all walks of life," city officials said. "From COVID-19 to peaceful protests, we have all been affected in our own, unique way.
"During these times, we at the Lawrenceville Police Department have done everything in our power to help support those who wish to share their opinions with the public, while maintaining public safety."
Officials said the application is available at www.lawrencevillega.org. Organizers who are looking to apply to hold a demonstration or other public gathering in the city can also call the Community Relations Department at 678-407-6653.
"While other cities struggle to maintain order, we are proud that our residents and visitors have expressed themselves in a constructive manner to promote change," city officials said. "We look forward to our continued participation as a helpful part of that future. We are committed to upholding the rights of those who wish to be heard, while protecting the safety of all."
(1) comment
FINALLY, let's see how this plays out..........
