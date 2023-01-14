In the early years of the Hooper-Renwick School, events such as graduations, recitals and plays were like church affairs.
That’s in large part because those events were held in local churches because the school — which many African-American students in Gwinnett attended before desegregation of schools occurred in the 1960’s — did not have facilities to host events when it was first built.
Those kinds of spaces would not be available at the school itself until it was expanded in the late 1950’s and early 1960’s.
Two churches in particular which supported the school were the old Mt. Calvary United Methodist Church and Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Lawrenceville.
“Our building did not have large community rooms, or auditoriums,” Joyce Moore, a Hooper—Renwick graduate who is now the vice-chairwoman of the Hooper-Renwick Legacy Committee, recalled. “So, graduations (for) Hooper-Renwick were held at Pleasant Hill.
“And, Mt. Calvary, I recall as a child, we’d use that church for plays and concerts because that facility, that particular building, had a larger pulpit where you could fit more children to sing.”
As work commences to turn the old Hooper-Renwick School into the Hooper-Renwick themed library, the city of Lawrenceville has secured several artifacts from Mt. Calvary’s 1960 building on Neal Street for display in the library.
The city saved the church’s stained glass windows and pews. It also found items which had been placed inside a time capsule with the church’s cornerstone. The items were removed before the church was torn down at the end of December.
Among the items found inside the time capsule were a 1960 Hooper-Renwick graduation program, a copy of the program from the church’s opening day celebrations and a copy of the new testament.
“The faith-based community, the churches, were heavily involved in the school so it’s hard to tell the story of Hooper-Renwick without telling the story of how the churches were in support of the school,” Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington said.
The items saved from Mt. Calvary are important because they will help the Hooper-Renwick library fulfill its mission as the first themed library in Georgia.
Hooper-Renwick was the school that many of Gwinnett’s Black students attended before the desegregation of public schools occurred in the 1960s and it will have a Black history theme as a library. The museum will be the key part of its theme.
Moore said that the Mt. Calvary building that the school used for some of is functions was an older building and not the one that the artifacts were recovered from.
Moore added that, while Mt. Calvary and Pleasant Hill were active supporters of Hooper-Renwick, the roots of that support tell a deeper story about the history of education for Black people, particularly in the south.
For Black people, churches were not just a religious heart of the community. They were also an educational heart.
“Mt. Calvary and Pleasant Hill were key to the education of African-Americans in Gwinnett County because the schools for African-Americans, prior to the 1940’s, were called centers,” Moore said. “And the majority of those centers where the African-American children attended school were housed in churches so that’s kind of our foundation.”
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church’s current pastor, Ronald Dunnigan, said he was “surprised but pleasantly pleased” when he found out a Hooper-Renwick graduation program was found in the time capsule from Mt. Calvary.
“Even back then, they were thinking about the church and thinking about the school and how significant that interaction between the church and the school was,” Dunnigan said.
Hooper-Renwick Legacy Committee Chairwoman Theresa Bailey said the committee, which is made up of former Hooper-Renwick students, was already familiar with the ties between the churches and the school.
The time capsule’s discovery, however, was a physical piece of evidence to show other people who do not know the history.
“It just brings all of that to the forefront,” Bailey said. “I think we all were (pleasantly pleased), but at the same time, it affirms the value of the education and we see the results of that from the graduates and those who attended Hooper-Renwick.”
The stained glass windows, altar and pews from Mt. Calvary will be arranged within the library’s museum to resemble the church. The church bell, as well as the cornerstones and the time capsule items, will be on display in the museum was well.
The items from the capsule have been turned over to Gwinnett County officials, who are working with the city on the library project, so they can be preserved. Although they had been inside a metal box within the cornerstone, they had experienced some termite damage over the years.
Still, county officials are excited about having the items to display in the new library and museum.
“They’re going to be extremely helpful for telling the story of the Hooper-Renwick School primarily because you can’t really tell the story of the school without telling the story of the community that was around it,” Gwinnett County Cultural and Historic Interpretation Program Supervisor Brian Boggs said.
“And, the community leaned heavily on the churches that surrounded the school early on when they did not have a lot of resources.”
The county has collected more than 200 artifacts so far for the museum, and many of them will be rotated through displays so visitors will not be able to see them all at the same time.
“Sunlight can damage items so it’s nice to be able to have duplicates or alternatives for stuff so we can put stuff out on display for a variable amount of time,” Boggs said.
“If you think about, something might last for only 100 years if it’s in sunlight (but) if we take it off display every six months and only have it on display for six months, then that means we’ll actually get 200 years out of an item.”
Officials are also working to ensure restoration work on other items from the church are being handled in ways that tie back to their original creation as much as possible. The stained glass windows, for example, were restored by the son of the craftsman who created them.
“We actually saved and restored five (windows),” Warbington said. “There were several that were just too damaged that we couldn’t do anything with and then a couple of others, we had to borrow from those to correct some of the stained glass. I don’t think all five are going to be in the museum, but we actually restored five.
“What we don’t use in the museum, we’re going to a find a place somewhere in the city for them.”
