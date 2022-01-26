A former Salem High School teacher, who is a Lawrenceville resident, has been charged after he allegedly pushed a student to the floor in one of the high school’s classrooms.
According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Marquette Thinn, 44, of Lawrenceville was charged Wednesday with simple battery after a thorough investigation of the Jan. 21 incident involving a 14-year-old student.
The Sheriff’s Office stated that Thinn and the male student were involved in a verbal altercation in a classroom filled with other students. Thinn, who taught social studies for grades nine through 12, was seen on video pushing the student to the ground, the Sheriff's Office said. The student later complained of wrist pain as a result of the incident.
According to Rockdale County Public Schools, Thinn was no longer employed with the school system as of Jan. 25. He began working at Salem on Aug. 14, 2020.
In a statement on Wednesday, Cindy Ball, chief of Strategy and Innovation, said the system cannot comment on personnel matters. "However, we work diligently to investigate all allegations of employee misconduct," Ball wrote. "Rockdale County Public Schools expects all employees to conduct themselves professionally and ethically to provide a positive teaching and learning environment for students and staff."
The RCSO investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 770-278-8000.
