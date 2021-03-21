When the “Queen of Soul,” Aretha Franklin, died in 2018, Lawrenceville resident Tina Fears wanted to do something to honor the life and music of the legendary singer.
So, the actor organized a one-night only tribute concert at the Aurora Theatre with metro area musicians singing Franklin’s songs. Tickets for the show, Queen: Aretha at the Aurora, quickly sold out.
“I don’t have the dates down, but maybe within two weeks of her passing, myself and some other artists decided that we wanted to do kind of a tribute concert,” Fear said. “We had singers from around Atlanta and we learned that there were different solo performances, I performed ‘Rock Steady,’ but there were really premiere talen in Atlanta that wanted to pay tribute to Aretha in their own way, and we put it under one umbrella.”
Flash forward nearly two and a half years after that concert and Franklin is playing another part in Fears’ life. Fears is playing gospel singer Clara Ward, who was a mentor to Aretha Franklin, in National Geographic Channel’s Aretha Franklin biographical series, “GENUIS: ARETHA,” which premiers at 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Fears said she will be in at least two of the eight episodes in the series, appearing opposite both young and adult versions of Franklin.
The series stars Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo as Franklin, with Emmy winner Courtney B. Vance, the rapper T.I. and “Arrested Development” actor David Cross also appearing in it.
“It’s what dreams are made of,” Fears said. “A lot of people work many, many years to be a member of a cast that is as stacked and well-respected and decorated as those individuals who I’m blessed to share space with. I’m going to be honest — because that’s the only way I know how to be — there is that pressure that I’m hanging with the big dogs.
“These are the people that I’ve admired. I’ve been admiring Mr. Courtney for many years as a young person, just like ‘Oh my God, he’s so amazing’ and to be opposite of him in several scenes and interacting and having dialogue with him is just phenomenal.”
As filming on the series began in February 2020, Erivo was up for an Academy Award for her role as Harriet Tubman in the film, ‘Harriet.’
In addition to appearing opposite those well-known artists, this is Fears’ first major television role and her acting first credit on her IMDB.com profile.
“I’ve done commercials, but nothing on this scale ever,” she said. “I’ve done some smaller stuff on Greenleaf, but that was just kind of like ‘featured singer,’ ‘choir praise singer’ or stuff like that, but on this level, this is a first for me.”
Gwinnett audiences who attend performances at the Aurora Theatre in Lawrenceville have seen Fears perform before, however. In addition to organizing the Franklin tribute concert in 2018, she was a member of the casts for the Aurora’s productions of “In The Heights” and “Memphis: the Musical.”
Fears is also a co-founder of Black Leaders Advocating Cultural Theatre, also known as B.L.A.C.T. The group teamed up with the Aurora in February 2020 to co-produce THE SOUND: A Black History Cabaret Experience, where local artists — including musicians, vocalists and spoken word artists — took audiences through the experiences of African-Americans in the one-night only show.
The Aurora and B.L.A.C.T. also teamed up to stage 2020 Festival of Trees.
“I consider the Aurora to be my home theater because I live in Lawrenceville,” Fears said. “My husband and I bought our house probably 12 years ago so Lawrenceville is home, but I’ve also worked at Theatrical Outfit downtown and I’ve done several co-pros and just independently produced productions at TO.
“I’ve also worked at the Atlanta Lyric as well, so when I did ‘Dreamgirls,’ it was at the Lyric. ‘Simply Simone,’ ‘A Little Princess,’ ‘Tom Key and Friends’ were at Theatrical Outfit independently and then ‘In the Heights’ and ‘Memphis The Musical’ were co-produced between the Aurora and Theatrical Outfit.”
Aside from the pressures of performing alongside other actors that she has admired, Fears said there was also the factor of playing someone who really existed which created some pressure on her.
Ward was an accomplished singer in her own right, and known as the “Godmother of gospel music.” She performed at Carnegie Hall and was the first gospel singer to perform with a 100-piece orchestra.
Fears will sing one of Ward’s songs, “How I Got Over,” in the second episode of the series. She said she went to a record shop in Lawrenceville and tracked down one of Ward’s vinyl albums, “Hang Your Tears Out To Dry,” and began listening to it as part of her research on who Ward was.
“I know that she was a dynamic performer,” Fears said. “I know, like many Black people in that time, it was rough. It was rough and I’m just thankful (to play the role) because a lot of people don’t know her. They know some more recent Shirley Caesar, Albertina Walker, those ladies, but a lot of people don’t understand that those women stood on the shoulders of Clara Ward.”
There were some challenges during the production — as there were in just about every facet of life in 2020 — when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out a month into shooting. Production was halted in the spring and not resumes until the fall, Fears said.
But, for Fears, being in this series was a big jump from staging a tribute concert to Franklin at the Aurora Theatre, and one that she didn’t expect to eventually take back in 2018.
“As an artist, you always dream big,” Fears said. “You have your wishlist, ‘If I could, I would want to ...,’ (or) ‘ I would like to have this opportunity.’ For me, the things I’ve always aspired to do, desired to do, I don’t really have a problem saying ‘One day, I would really like to ...’
“I didn’t really know it was going to come together like this, but I’ve always been very forthcoming about the desires of my heart and knowing that, one day, the little girl from California that moved to Atlanta right before middle school would be able to see her Hollywood dreams kind of come true, and I’m really hoping this is just the tip of the iceberg.”
In addition to airing with two episodes each night on National Geographic, GENUIS: ARETHA will also be available to view the next day on streaming service, Hulu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.