Seaman D’marcus Ellison, a Lawrenceville resident, said his family’s encouragement aided in his decision to join the Navy a year ago.
A 2017 graduate of Miller Grove High School in DeKalb County, Ellison supports versatile missions while serving at Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 12.
“My mom always taught me never to give up and always have a Plan B,” said Ellison in a news release. “My dad taught me to have drive and self-motivation. My siblings also taught me to keep pushing forward, no matter what.”
Members of HM 12 fly and maintain helicopters for the U.S. Navy for operations including search and rescue, air assaults, medical evacuations, supply transport and hunting submarines.
With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials emphasize that the prosperity of the country is directly linked to a strong Navy.
“Our mission remains timeless — to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat-ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling, And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”
Ellison recently received a promotion recommendation on his evaluation.
“That let me know I’ve been doing a good job living up to the reasons I joined,” he said. “Serving in the Navy lets me know that I’m giving back and doing something that could potentially go down in history. It adds a sense of purpose to my life as well. In my career, I’ve always remembered that no matter how hard life gets, there’s always a reason to smile.”
