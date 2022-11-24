Lawrenceville resident Amy Parker Fiebelkorn was recently honored by Luther College as one of the recipients of the Iowa school's Distinguished Service Award.
Officials at the school, located in Decorah, Iowa, said the award is presented to alumni or individuals with strong connections to Luther College who have exhibited admirable service to society in areas such as education, government, the arts, business, church, labor, industry, agriculture, research, medicine and community affairs.
A 1997 graduate of Luther College, Fiebelkorn was one of 10 recipients this year. She is a senior epidemiologist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where she serves as team lead in the Partnership and Health Equity Branch in the Immunization Services Division.
Fiebelkorn oversees 24 adult vaccination projects supporting national, state and community-based partners in building vaccine confidence, uptake, access and equity.
During the pandemic, Fiebelkorn led four response teams including the Long-Term Care Team, the Disproportionately Affected Adult Populations Team and the Influenza Response Team in the CDC's COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force.
She managed more than 100 staff members across the four teams, overseeing the implementation of flu and COVID-19 vaccinations in highly affected populations. In this work, Fiebelkorn coordinated with the White House, multiple federal and private partners, and across the CDC for the successful booster dose rollout in long-term care settings. She also supervised contact tracing of CDC staff exposed to COVID-19 during deployments.
At Luther College, Fiebelkorn double majored in psychology and anthropology, and stayed on another year to get a nursing degree. Shortly thereafter, she went overseas, volunteering as a nurse in rural villages in Ghana and Nepal and then working with women's groups in the urban slums of Bangladesh.
She said those experiences affirmed her growing interest in public health, so Fiebelkorn enrolled at Emory University, where she received dual master's degrees in nursing and public health. While in graduate school, she worked with the CDC on implementing a safe water system for a rural Kenyan clinic.
Fiebelkorn also published a safe water system resource guide and a standardized curriculum for Kenyan health care workers, both of which have been adapted for use in over 100 clinics in 10 countries.
