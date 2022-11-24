Amy-Parker-Fiebelkorn.jpeg

Lawrenceville resident Amy Parker Fiebelkorn (left) was recently honored by Luther College as one of the recipients of the Iowa school's Distinguished Service Award.

 Photo: Luther College

Lawrenceville resident Amy Parker Fiebelkorn was recently honored by Luther College as one of the recipients of the Iowa school's Distinguished Service Award.

Officials at the school, located in Decorah, Iowa, said the award is presented to alumni or individuals with strong connections to Luther College who have exhibited admirable service to society in areas such as education, government, the arts, business, church, labor, industry, agriculture, research, medicine and community affairs.