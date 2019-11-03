Maybe there’s just something in the water, at least in a figurative sense.
Or maybe it’s just loyalty to the U.S. Navy.
Either way, there are a lot of sailors in the family tree of Lawrenceville resident and U.S. Navy Reserves Petty Officer 1st Class, Nathanial Lackey. His parents not only also served in the Navy, but met in A-School. Both of his grandfathers also served in the Navy.
Lackey is just one the latest members of the family to join the military branch.
“Serving in the Navy is one of the most defining things that I have ever done,” added Lackey. “I wake up every morning with pride for my service and my country.”
As Veterans Day approaches, the Navy is highlighting the stories of reservists, such as Lackey, to show it is not just the full-time active-duty service members who put on a uniform and serve their nation.
“The Navy Reserve is a 100K strong team of sailors embedded across the fabric of society, loyal and dedicated patriots, serving both in uniform and civilian jobs, ready to defend the homeland and deploy across the world in a moment’s notice,” said Vice Admiral Luke McCollum, Chief of the Navy Reserve.
Lackey graduated from Camden County High School in 2002 and earned a degree in nuclear engineering technology from Excelsior College in 2016. He is a member of Navy Reserve Commander Task Force 69 Undersea Warfare Operations Atlanta and has simultaneously worked for Alcon for more then three years.
“I did two new construction tours for two separate submarines, and I became a plank owner for both,” said Lackey. “I received my Submarine Surface Warfare qualification, my Dolphins, during the first tour.”