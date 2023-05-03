...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA FOR GUSTY WINDS AND
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...
* Affected Area...Portions of north and central Georgia.
* Timing...Wednesday afternoon into the evening.
* Winds...Northwest at 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph.
* Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidity values from 22
to 25 percent.
* Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This warning includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National
Forests. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather
conditions are either occurring...or will occur within 24 hours.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme
caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning.
Lawrenceville resident Lea Dulcio, a Mercer University senior, was recently awarded an “Into the Fields” summer internship from Student Action with Farmworkers.
The 10-week internship program provides 25 college students the opportunity to work directly with farmworkers in the Carolinas. Students are trained on issues faced by farmworkers and are placed to work full-time with migrant education programs, legal aid offices, rural health clinics, farmworker unions and community-based organizations.
“The internship will effortlessly allow me to engage my passion for the Spanish language and for health,” said Dulcio, a global health studies and Spanish double-major, in a news release. Dulcio will work at a rural health clinic and her responsibilities will include translating and interpreting between English and Spanish, conducting surveys or research studies with farmworkers and providing health education.
The “Into the Fields” internship provides recipients with a $4,250 stipend, rent-free housing, room and board at three training sessions and mentorship. As part of the internship students also raise funds for Student Action with Farmworkers, write three articles or blogs and complete a documentary or theater project.
Student Action with Farmworkers is a nonprofit with a mission to bring students and farmworkers together to learn about each other’s lives, share resources and skills, improve conditions for farmworkers and build diverse coalitions working for social change. The organization reaches more than 5,000 farmworkers and their families each summer.
“Lee is incredibly passionate about migrant health issues,” said Amy Nichols-Belo, associate professor of global health studies at Mercer University. “She’s well-versed in the complex sociopolitical and economic issues that lead to the structural violence faced by migrant workers and will be able to use this knowledge in an applied setting. This experience will prove invaluable as she works toward a career in medicine.”
Dulcio is president of the AGAPE (All God’s Anointed People Evangelizing) campus ministry and the La Mesa academic club. She is also a member of Phi Eta Sigma and Phi Sigma Iota honor societies and is a member of the Student National Medical Association’s National Minority Association of Pre-Medical Students Committee.
A two-time recipient of the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship and a Global Leader Scholar, Dulcio is also an Opportunity Scholars ambassador, a Spanish tutor, an Academic Resource Center lab assistant, a Global Leader Scholar and a recipient of the Cervantes Award for Outstanding Achievement in Spanish Studies.
