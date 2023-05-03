Lawrenceville resident Lea Dulcio, a Mercer University senior, was recently awarded an “Into the Fields” summer internship from Student Action with Farmworkers.

The 10-week internship program provides 25 college students the opportunity to work directly with farmworkers in the Carolinas. Students are trained on issues faced by farmworkers and are placed to work full-time with migrant education programs, legal aid offices, rural health clinics, farmworker unions and community-based organizations. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.