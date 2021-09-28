Lawrenceville resident arrested in death of South Carolina woman whose skull was found in Gwinnett County earlier this year

Gwinnett County police announced a Lawrenceville man wanted in connection with a Greenville, S.C. woman's skull that was found near Hamilton Mill Road earlier this year has been arrested.
Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said the Greenville Police Department arrested Michael Wilkerson, 42, in the death of Brittany Davis. Wilkerson was originally from Greenville but had moved to Lawrenceville. He has been extradited to Greenville.
By Curt Yeomans
curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com
Gwinnett police found Davis' skull in a wooded area off Hamilton Mill Road while responding to a service call in April. An artists rendering of who the skull may have belonged to was released and the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division helped Gwinnett police work with their counterparts in Greenville on the case.
Davis' family reported her missing in March 2020.
"The motive is still unknown and detectives are urging anyone that may have information to contact Greenville Police Department," Valle said.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
