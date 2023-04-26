These students were recognized as Lawrenceville Legacy Leaders. Front row left to right: Aissata Hann, Ashley Burton, Genesis Cruz, Nadia Mathew’s, Hannah Noble, Valery Valdez, Chameli Tissera.Back row left to right: Kim Parson, Josiah Vega, Jen Young, Kevin Jacob, Saumya Palipudi, Sohum Trivedi, Khenya Robinson and Shivani Shreedhar.
A leadership development program co-hosted by the city of Lawrenceville recently recognized its charter cohort of 17 students successfully completing the eight-month course.
Under the aegis of the city and Impact 46, the students of Lawrenceville Legacy Leaders (L3) were recognized at the city council’s March meeting for their accomplishments throughout the program. The students hailed from Central Gwinnett and Discovery high schools and the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science & Technology.
Through the L3 program the students were able to build leadership skills, complete community service projects and expand their civic awareness.
The 2022 Lawrenceville Legacy Leaders are Kennedy Bryant, Ashley Burton, Genesis Cruz, Aissata Hann, Kevin Jacob, Aiden Keizer, Nadia Mathews, Hannah Noble, Saumya Palipudi, Khenya Robinson, Mehek Saha, Abhi Saji, Shivani Shreedhar, Chameli Tissera, Eesh Trivedi, Sohum Trivedi and Valery Valdez Ramos. Eleven members from the inaugural cohort will be invited to participate in the L3 Mentorship Program.
“Lawrenceville Legacy Leaders engages our future leaders within the six sectors of Lawrenceville, which include government, nonprofits, local churches and businesses, the school system and our neighborhoods,” said Lawrenceville Mayor David Still in a news release. “It is great to see the youth investing in their community and we are so proud to call these students the future of Lawrenceville.”
“Lawrenceville Legacy Leaders offers an opportunity for students to develop essential leadership skills and engage with their community throughout the school year,” said Jen Young, director of Impact46, a Lawrenceville-based nonprofit. “Impact46 and the city of Lawrenceville are dedicated to continue building the future leaders of Lawrenceville.”
For more information, visit www.lville.city/legacy-leaders.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.