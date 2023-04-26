2022 Lawrenceville Legacy Leaders - Rachel Panasyuk.jpg

These students were recognized as Lawrenceville Legacy Leaders. Front row left to right: Aissata Hann, Ashley Burton, Genesis Cruz, Nadia Mathew’s, Hannah Noble, Valery Valdez, Chameli Tissera.Back row left to right: Kim Parson, Josiah Vega, Jen Young, Kevin Jacob, Saumya Palipudi, Sohum Trivedi, Khenya Robinson and Shivani Shreedhar.

 Photo: Rachel Panasyuk

A leadership development program co-hosted by the city of Lawrenceville recently recognized its charter cohort of 17 students successfully completing the eight-month course.

Under the aegis of the city and Impact 46, the students of Lawrenceville Legacy Leaders (L3) were recognized at the city council’s March meeting for their accomplishments throughout the program. The students hailed from Central Gwinnett and Discovery high schools and the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science & Technology.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.