Lawrenceville Police Department Capt. Tawnya Gilovanni speaks at her badge-pinning ceremony when she was promoted to captain within the department in May 2019. Gilovanni resigned from her position on June 23 and has agreed to a settlement with the city in the fallout of a sexual harassment scandal involving harassment she faced from male colleagues.
The first woman to serve as a captain in the Lawrenceville Police Department has resigned her position and reached a $300,000 settlement with the city in the ongoing fallout from a sexual harassment scandal that has rocked the police department earlier this year.
The Lawrenceville City Council approved a settlement with former Capt. Tawnya Gilovanni on Thursday. Gilovanni was caught up in the sexual harassment scandal which led to former Police chief Tim Wallis' resignation as well as the abrupt retirement of a male captain.
An investigation revealed Wallis had told Gilovanni she looked like a "Hooter's Girl" and that the male captain, Ryan Morgan, was accused of making crude comments to Gilovanni.
Gilovanni, who resigned from the police department on June 23, had filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the city this spring. She claimed in the complaint that she had been subjected to sexual discrimination and a sexually hostile work environment, and that she had experienced retaliation within the department after the investigation into sexual harassment claims was made public.
That complaint will be withdrawn as part of the settlement, Lawrenceville officials told the City Council on Thursday.
The city issued the following joint statement:
"The City of Lawrenceville has agreed to pay its employee, Police Captain Tawnya Gilovanni, the sum of $300,000 for a global settlement of all pending claims, and Captain Gilovanni has announced her decision to voluntarily resign her position effective June 23, 2022 with the Police Department. The City thanks Captain Gilovanni for her seventeen years of excellent service and wishes her the best in her future endeavors."
Wallis has filed a federal lawsuit against the city, claiming Lawrenceville officials prevented him from defending himself after the scandal became public at the beginning of the year..
The city recently began advertising that it is accepting applications for a new police chief.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
