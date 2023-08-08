A Lawrenceville Police sergeant shows a young boy and his father how a police motorcycle works during the city’s Pizza With The Police event at the Lawrenceville Lawn in 2018. The Lawrenceville Police Department will host its first-ever Cops and Cones Police and Civilian Motorcycle Rodeo at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
Local law enforcement motorcycle officers, and civilian motorcycle riders, will hop on their bikes and demonstrate their riding skills to help children and adults with disabilities in Lawrenceville this weekend.
The Lawrenceville Police Department will hold its first-ever Cops and Cones Police and Civilian Motorcycle Rodeo at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, beginning at 10 a.m., on Saturday. The event will benefit Special Kneads and Treats, a local nonprofit that works with people with disabilities.
