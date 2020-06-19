Lawrenceville police say a Hispanic male between the ages of 14 and 17 forced his way through a window and into a home in the area of Northdale Road and Hurricane Shoals Road May 24.
The suspect allegedly proceeded into the bedroom of a female victim and sexually assaulted her.
"It's me," the suspect allegedly said; however, the victim said she does not know her aggressor's identity.
Police said the victim scratched the suspect and screamed, causing the him to flee the scene.
The suspect is described as being between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 9 inches, 130 to 150 pounds and with short dark hair.
Lawrenceville police ask that anyone with information leading to the identification of the suspect contact the department at 770-670-5111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.