Lawrenceville police are on the scene of an officer involved shooting near downtown Lawrenceville, a spokesman for the department said.
Lt. Jake Parker confirmed the shooting when asked about a heavy police, fire and EMS presence at the Wendy's near the city's downtown area. No other details, including whether the shooting occurred at the Wendy's or nearby, were immediately available.
Return to www.gwinnettdailypost.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.