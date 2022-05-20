Picture this setting: It's nighttime in Lawrenceville and police officers are chasing a suspect who was on drugs and resisting arrest in the dark in a wooded area near Rhodes Jordan Park. A storm is moving in as well.
Tasers have not worked to subdue the suspect. Neither has a less-lethal shot. A police K9 has to be sent in. A police officer is stabbed in the process.
The thing is it's not a made up scenario.
It is what really happened on June 9, 2021, in the area around Benson Street when Lawrenceville Police Officer Shawn Humphreys and his K9 partner, Ali, subdued a suspect that officers had been trying unsuccessfully to talk down for 15 to 20 minutes. When other efforts to de-escalate the suspect failed, it was Ali's turn to stop him.
"When he got hit with the three rounds of less lethal shotgun, he took off running," Humphreys said. "That's when I sent (Ali), and I was right behind him. It was so dark over there, I was (about one foot) away from him when I realized Ali got ahold of him.
"So Ali apprehended him inside his thigh and when I hit him, he ended up stabbing me in the arm (right under the elbow) so that hurt. Then, of course, it has to start raining because, you know that's how the movie script goes."
The actions of Humphreys and Ali, a German Shepherd, were recognized by the Gwinnett Chamber on Friday when they were presented with the Gold Medal of Valor — the highest award the chamber hands out to law enforcement — at the annual Valor Awards ceremony at the Gas South Convention Center.
The award is designed to recognize public safety officers in Gwinnett County for acts of bravery and heroism.
“The Valor Awards epitomize the essence of the word ‘champion,’ a key component to the Chamber’s mission when it comes to growing business,” Gwinnett Chamber President & CEO Nick Masino said. “A safe community is paramount to business growth, and we are grateful to these amazing men and women for their bravery, commitment, and ‘valor’ here in Gwinnett.”
In the case of Humphreys and Ali, the police officer gives his K9 all of the credit for what happened that night. He said Lawrenceville police were familiar with the suspect because of prior run-ins with him.
"It was someone we were familiar with, as far as being a drug user, but we were also familiar with him because we had just fought the same guy two weeks earlier," Humphreys said. "So, we were very familiar with that and then his actions that night were so much further advanced."
But, despite getting stabbed in the arm, Humphreys — who has been with the Lawrenceville Police Department for 15 years, 14 of which have been spent as a K9 handler (Ali is his third partner in that time) — was not ready to just sit at home and recover from his wound. He said he was back at work a week later.
"I wasn't going to take time off," Humphreys said.
The Silver Medal of Valor was awarded to Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Daniel Werner, Master Police Officer William Bohn, Master Police Officer David Delshad, Police Officer Senior David Bautista-Martinez and Police Officer Senior Alexander Elkins while the Bronze Medal of Valor was given to Gwinnett County Police Officer Senior Cameron Turner.
Other award winners included:
• Life Saving Award: Snellville Police Officer Aaron Devries
• Medal of Merit: Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Tracey M. Reed
• The Public Safety Person of the Year: Gwinnett County Police Officer Senior James Ross
• Public Safety Unit of the Year: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit
• Public Safety Communications Officer of the Year: Gwinnett County Police Department Communications Officer Elizabeth Pizarro
• Leadership Award: Lilburn Police Chief Bruce Hedley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.