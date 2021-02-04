The Lawrenceville Police Department is asking residents to step forward with any information they may have about three suspects in an armed robbery that occurred at a restaurant as it was closing one night last month.
Police were called to the Marisqueria Costa Pacifico restaurant, which is located at 100 Hurricane Shoals Road Suite K in Lawrenceville, at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 24. A "Be On the Lookout," or BOLO, notice issued by the city states 10 employees had been cleaning the restaurant when the suspects allegedly showed up and robbed them.
"Three suspects parked behind the building in an unknown car and entered the restaurant through an opened back door," police said in the BOLO notice. "The suspects moved the victims in to the kitchen and forced them on to the floor. The suspects stole phones, wallets and jewelry from the victims and forced the manager to give them the money that was in the dining area."
Police said one of the suspects allegedly also demanded the keys to a car that was in the restaurant's parking lot and then stole the vehicle. Atlanta police found the car on Sidney Marcus Boulevard, at roughly the intersection with Piedmont Road, a few hours later.
One suspect is described as being a Black man in either his late 20's or early-to-mid-30's, and who was about 5-feet-7-inches to 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds.
He was described as wearing black pants with bleached spots, a red and white plaid shirt and a gray zip-up hoodie. Police said he appeared to walk with a limp and was armed with a handgun, which may have been a Glock.
Another suspect is described as being a Black man who is either in his late teens or early 20's, and who was about 5-feet-11-inches to 6-feet-1-inch tall with blonde dreadlocks. He is said to have been wearing black pants and a black hoodie at the time of the robbery.
The third suspect is described as possibly being a Black woman who is about 5-feet-1-inch to 5-feet-4-inches tall and was wearing black clothing at the time of the robbery.
Anyone who has information about the robbery or the suspects is asked to call Detective M. Russell at 770-670-5062 or send an email to mrussell@lawrencevillepd.com.
