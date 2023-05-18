Lawrenceville police are asking members of the public to share any information they may have on the shooting of a 54-year-old man who was injured while he was heading home from his job last week.
Police Capt. Salvador Ortega said the man was riding a moped in the area around Five Forks Trickum Road and Old Snellville Highway at about 11:30 p.m. on May 12 when he was shot multiple times. It is not known at this time who shot the man.
The victim was found lying in the roadway when police arrived on the scene and he taken to a local hospital. He was still in hospital, in critical condition, as of Wednesday.
Anyone who saw the shooting, or who has information about it, should call Lawrenceville Police Detective J. Woods at 770-670-5122 or send an email to JWoods@LawrencevillePd.com. They can also contact Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, by calling 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.StopCrimeATL.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
An energy boost always helps to kick start a work morning and can keep us going throughout the day. What is your go-to energy source?
Don't see your choice? Let us know in the comments how you power through your week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.