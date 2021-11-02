A 17-year-old is facing aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charges in the shooting of a 16-year-old Central Gwinnett High School student at a bus stop on Tuesday morning.
Lawrenceville police have confirmed that the suspect in the shooting has been identified as Serar Shakiib Abdi. Police believe Abdi allegedly shot the 16-year-old male classmate, who has not yet been identified by police, at about 6:30 a.m. in the Saddle Shoals neighborhood off Spring Lake Road.
Lt. Jake Parker the latest information he has on the victim's condition is that he is on life support. The victim is a sophomore at Central Gwinnett.
“The suspect is in custody and we’re only looking at one suspect (at this time),” Parker said.
Parker said investigators believe the shooting was the result of a previous argument between Abdi and the victim.
The shooting, while off campus, comes at the time when several Gwinnett County high schools and middle schools have been on elevated alerts amid an increase in social media threats of violence at schools in the last two weeks.
School system officials announced last week that they made arrests related to five out of 11 threats, and that they believed the threats were pranks, but the shooting on Tuesday morning likely made it harder to ease concerns in the district.
Central Gwinnett principal Shane Orr sent a letter to parents Tuesday morning to let them know about the shooting. Among the information the principal shared with parents was the news that security was increased at Central Gwinnett on Tuesday in light of the shooting.
“It is with a heavy heart that I share the tragic news about a shooting in our community this morning that involved two of our students,” Orr wrote. “I do not have many details at this point, as this situation is still being investigated by the police. I have been notified that a 10th grader at our school has been identified as the victim.
“The police do have the person responsible in custody, and, unfortunately, the preliminary information I have received is that this individual is also a student at our school.
“While there are many rumors circulating about the student’s condition, we do not have any confirmed details. That said, this is a grave situation, and our thoughts are with the family of this student.
“While this tragic incident did not occur at school, we wanted to make sure you were aware as we know word about this incident is spreading throughout the school and our community. I have shared this information with our faculty this morning so that teachers are aware and can assist students who may be upset and need to speak with one of our counselors. I also have asked that we have additional School Resource Officers on campus today.
“I felt that our students, staff, and families would feel better with additional security and support at our school.
"Again, while this incident did not occur at school, it does touch all of us in the Central community — our students, families, staff members, and community. As always, we appreciate your support of our students and school and ask that we all be there for each other during this difficult time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.