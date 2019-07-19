The Lawrenceville Police Department is working with city leaders and the FBI to investigate a ransomware attack that recently shut down the department's computer network.
Lt. Jake Parker said the computers at the department were encrypted during the attack.
"As soon as it occurred, the city began working to investigate the cause, to restore operations and determine the effects of the incident," Parker said. "The matter has been reported to the FBI and the city has brought in cybersecurity experts to assist us."
Parker said the department public safety service operations have continued without interruption despite the attack. There are no reports at this time of computers or networks at Lawrenceville City Hall being attacked.
"It appears that the police department was the target," Parker said.