From left, Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police Executive Director Butch Ayers, Lawrenceville Acting Police Chief Myron Walker, Lt. Jake Parker, Officer Jason Elliott, and Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police State Certification Program Chuck Groover pose for a photo as the city's police department receives its state certification on Monday.
From left, Lawrenceville City Councilman Austin Thompson, Councilwomen Marlene Taylor-Crawford and Victoria Jones; Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police Executive Director Butch Ayers, Lawrenceville Acting Police Chief Myron Walker, Lt. Jake Parker, Officer Jason Elliott, Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police State Certification Program Coordinator Chuck Groover, Lawrenceville Mayor David Still; and Councilman Glenn Martin pose for a photo as the city's police department receives its state certification on Monday.
From left, Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police Executive Director Butch Ayers, Lawrenceville Acting Police Chief Myron Walker, Lt. Jake Parker, Officer Jason Elliott, and Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police State Certification Program Chuck Groover pose for a photo as the city's police department receives its state certification on Monday.
Photo: City of Lawrenceville
From left, Lawrenceville City Councilman Austin Thompson, Councilwomen Marlene Taylor-Crawford and Victoria Jones; Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police Executive Director Butch Ayers, Lawrenceville Acting Police Chief Myron Walker, Lt. Jake Parker, Officer Jason Elliott, Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police State Certification Program Coordinator Chuck Groover, Lawrenceville Mayor David Still; and Councilman Glenn Martin pose for a photo as the city's police department receives its state certification on Monday.
The Lawrenceville Police Department was formally presented with its state certification from the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police on Monday night.
The association's executive director, Butch Ayers, and its state certification program coordinator, Chuck Groover, made the presentation to Lawrenceville Acting Police Chief Myron Walker and police department Certification Manager, Officer Jason Elliott, at the monthly City Council meeting.
“I want to commend the entire police department for reaching this milestone. This achievement recognizes what the community already knows about our police officers. They operate every day with the highest of police standards in the state,” said Lawrenceville City Manager, Chuck Warbington.
City officials said the certification is not easy to obtain. About one in five police departments across Georgia hold state certification, which is designed to recognize a department for implementing several standardized policies and procedures. It's effectively accreditation, saying a police department meets or exceeds high standards.
In addition to announcing the state certification, Lawrenceville officials announced the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police will lead the city's search for a new police chief.
“The police chief is the most visible appointed leader in a local government. Selecting the best-qualified individual who fits with the community is critical to operating a successful organization. For over 30 years, the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police has worked with communities across the state as they went through this process. We are honored to have been asked by the City of Lawrenceville, and its newly State-Certified department, to coordinate and lead the search for the next Chief of Police,” Ayers said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.